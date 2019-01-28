SWBR was recognized at the 2018 NAIOP Upstate New York Chapter Awards of Excellence ceremony for two projects: Evergreen Center in Buffalo and the American Packaging manufacturing facility in Chili.

The awards celebrate the high quality and innovative achievements of regional commercial real estate projects from upstate New York.

Recognized with the Best Medical Office Award, Evergreen Center houses a medical clinic and office space for Evergreen Health. SWBR designed the 33,000 square foot, five-story addition, which doubled the size of Evergreen Center’s previous facility.

Winning the Best Industrial Development Award of Excellence, the new American Packaging manufacturing facility is a 215,000 square foot satellite flexographic printing facility for food packaging. The design and build team of The Pike Company and SWBR completed the project in 2018.

The new operation added 70 jobs, with the company expecting to add almost 200 more once Phase Two of the expansion on the 40-acre site is complete.