OFC Creations (Opportunities For Creativity) and The Lyric Theatre will host the Rochester premiere of “The Bodyguard the Musical” on May 3-12.

Based off the 1992 film of the same name starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, the stage musical features Houston’s greatest hits.

The story follows former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Frank Farmer as he is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

“The Bodyguard” features “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “So Emotional,” “How Will I Know,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Saving All My Love,” “Run to You,” “I Have Nothing” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Starring as Rachel Marron will be Sable Stewart. The Rochester actor and director was seen most recently as Deloris Van Cartier in “Sister Act” at the Kodak Center, Gary Coleman in “Avenue Q” at Blackfriars Theatre and as Yitzhak in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” at the 2018 Rochester Fringe Festival.

Yvana Melendez will join Stewart on stage as Rachel’s sister, Nicki Marron. Melendez most recently was seen in “Hands On a Hard Body” at Blackfriars Theatre, “Mary Poppins” at the Kodak Center and “In the Heights” at the East End Theatre.

Artistic director Eric Vaughn Johnson will lead Stewart, Melendez and a cast of 20. Johnson is executive director of OFC Creations and board president of the Greece Performing Arts Society. He directs musicals at the Kodak Center, including “Two Tickets to Paradise: The Eddie Money Musical” and “Oliver,” and runs educational drama programs in schools throughout Rochester.

Judith Ranaletta joins the team as the vocal director. Ranaletta served as the vocal music and drama director at Greece Athena High School. Rounding out the team is Terri Vaughan as choreographer. Vaughan is the theater department chair at Niagara University.

“The Bodyguard the Musical” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on May 3-4 and 10-11, as well as 2 p.m. on May 5 and 12 at The Lyric Theatre, 440 East Ave., Rochester. Tickets range from $30 to $40, with a VIP package at $50.

Call (585) 256-0444 or visit ofccreations.com for information.