Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo is teaming with Visit Rochester to announce the need for volunteers at the Special Olympics Winter Games on Feb. 23.

“It is truly an honor for Monroe County to repeat as host of the Special Olympics New York Winter Games, and we are once again asking our great residents to offer their service and generosity to this incredible event,” Dinolfo said. “We are all inspired by the dedicated athletes who participate and, as honorary chair of the Winter Games, I promise that volunteering at the Special Olympics can be a life-changing experience. Please join us in lending your time and talents to help support our Special Olympians on Feb. 23.”

The Winter Games will consist of approximately 1,000 athletes and coaches participating in six different sports over the course of two days. Events like Alpine and cross-country skiing, figure skating, floor hockey, snowboarding and snowshoeing are held at venues like Cobbs Hill Park, the Rochester Riverside Convention Center and Bristol Mountain.

Special Olympics New York needs volunteers to help host these athletes, their coaches and families during the competitions.

“We’re thrilled that the Special Olympics New York Winter Games will be returning to the Rochester community,” said Don Jeffries, president and CEO of Visit Rochester. “The Special Olympics are a wonderful event that will bring athletes from across New York state to Rochester. Volunteers for this year’s Winter Games will play the role of ambassadors for our community and will help our guests feel welcomed during their time in Rochester for the competition. I’m confident that those who volunteer for this wonderful event will get just as much satisfaction out of the experience as the athletes themselves.”

Volunteers are needed for set-up, food service, starters, timers, social media and fans from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 23. Email volunteer@nyso.org or visit bit.ly/2Sb54Vq for information.

“The opportunity to compete in Winter Games motivates our athletes all year and we are so happy to be celebrating their achievements in partnership with the Rochester community,” said Stacey Hengstermann, president and CEO of Special Olympics New York. “The games are truly a shared accomplishment between our organization and the host community, which plays a leading role in attracting volunteers, raising funds and promoting the event to ensure its success, not only for Special Olympics New York athletes and their families but for all those who attend. Thank you to our many local organizers and supporters throughout Monroe County.”