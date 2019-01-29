Representatives from the Rochester Chapter of the American Institute of Architects recently announced a slate of events celebrating the chapter’s 100th anniversary.

AIA Rochester seeks to help architects maximize their skills while driving positive community change through the power of design. The group has over 360 local members, growing 25 percent in the last decade. It has given away over $100,000 in scholarships over the same time period.

“Few organizations can be so fortunate to celebrate such a major milestone,” said Jason Streb, president of AIA Rochester. “This is an exciting year for AIA Rochester as we celebrate 100 years of supporting architecture and design locally. As one of the most active chapters in the entire nation, we thank our dedicated individual members, firms and sponsors that offer their resources and guidance to continue advancing the profession.”

AIA Rochester’s centennial celebration features three major events in 2019: the Art and Architecture Design Competition, Architecture Fashion Show, and Design Awards Gala.

Teams are invited to design up to eight temporary architectural installations for public interaction to be placed in Midtown Commons for three months, starting in June. The design teams are tasked with interpreting the core essence of architecture, shelter. AIA is partnering with design firm Staach to curate the installation, which will feature two gateway arches offering visitors information on the installation and meaning of each piece.

In October, AIA Rochester will partner with the International Interior Design Association and Fashion Week of Rochester to create an architecturally themed fashion show. Modeled after the national “Product Runway,” each design will be inspired by an iconic Rochester building and made using actual building materials.

In June, the chapter’s annual Design Awards Gala will expand to include projects from interior designers of the Rochester City Center of the IIDANY. The black-tie gala will be at Arbor at the Port. The annual awards ceremony will honor the year’s best projects by local firms. A curated exhibition of the top buildings over the past 100 years will be on display.

AIA will join the Landmark Society of Western New York at its new home in Warner Castle in Highland Park.