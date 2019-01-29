A suspect is dead and a state trooper is injured after a shooting near Binghamton Monday night.

A suspect is dead and a state trooper is injured after a shooting near Binghamton Monday night.

According to state police, the suspect was driving a stolen car. A trooper recognized the car and tried to pull the suspect over around 6:30 p.m.

After a brief chase, the suspect pulled over in the Town of Kirkwood and began shooting at the trooper. The trooper returned fire, killing the suspect.

The trooper was taken to the hospital, but state police have not said why. The trooper is expected to survive.

The suspect and the trooper have not yet been identified.

State police say they will release more information as the investigation continues.