Polite Ink. Sketch & Improv will celebrate its sixth anniversary with “Is It Six Already?” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Spotlight Studios for the Performing Arts, 3 Railroad St., Fairport.

The high-energy show will feature improvised scenes based on audience suggestions, as well as original sketches, singing and dancing.

This PG-13 show originally was scheduled for Jan. 19, but was cancelled because of the weather. Tickets cost $10 in advance, $8 for seniors and students, and $15 at the door.

Visit politeink.com for information.