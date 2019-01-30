An alert has been issued for extreme cold and lake snow. Temps will drop into the single digits to below zero Wednesday into Thursday. The wind chill is expected to drop to -30 in some areas on Thursday. Closings and delays are listed here.

Here's the latest on Arctic chill and heavy lake effect snow from our news partner, News10NBC's First Alert Weather Team.

Blizzard warnings are in effect for Genesee, Wyoming, and Erie counties through 1 a.m. Thursday.

There are travel advisories in place for Ontario, Livingston, Wyoming and Orleans counties.

At these temperatures, frostbite can occur in as little as 15 minutes. Along with the brutal cold, heavy snow will develop off of Lake Erie. Over two feet of snow is possible in Buffalo with lesser amounts further towards the west. Here in Rochester, we are expecting two to four inches through Thursday.

Travel on the Thruway will be severely affected Wednesday, especially from Le Roy westward into Buffalo where the lake effect is heavier. Rural roadways in Genesee and Wyoming counties will be especially dangerous to travel on through Thursday.

We will finally start to things clear up and warm up over the weekend. Until then, be prepared for harsh winter weather conditions the next couple of days.