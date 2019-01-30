Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brockport

Sophie Carpenter, Kevin Connelly, Gordon Fisher, Megan Hendershot, Austin King, Connor Noble and Alexander Reber, of Brockport, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Alfred State. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Churchville

Collin Buckley, of Churchville, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Alfred State. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Trent Smith, of Churchville, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Smith majors in business and entrepreneur studies.

Greece

Alexis Jones, of Greece, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Keuka College in Keuka Park. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Jones majors in psychology and minors in pre-law.

Lucy Farnham, of Greece, recently received a Wilson IB Scholarship at the University of Rochester. This full-tuition scholarship goes to graduates of the Wilson Magnet High School International Baccalaureate Programme.

Hamlin

Cameron Howard, of Hamlin, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Alfred State. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hilton

Carli Ellis, of Hilton, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Alfred State. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Stephanie Dickerson, of Hilton, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Buffalo State. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Samantha Onderdonk and Sarah Pirnie, of Hilton, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Marianne Swan, of Hilton, was named to the fall 2018 provost’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 hours and earn a 4.0 GPA.

Scott Oldenburg, of Hilton, received a Master of Science in Education in agricultural education from SUNY Oswego in fall 2018.

Alexander Faes, of Hilton, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Mumford

Sarah Williams, of Mumford, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Alfred State. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

North Chili

Sarah Farnum and Joseph Johnson, of North Chili, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Alfred State. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Christopher Millard, of North Chili, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Keuka College in Keuka Park. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Millard majors in criminal justice and criminology.

Joseph Gutberlet, of North Chili, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Ithaca College. Gutberlet majors in TV-radio.

Ian Allison, of North Chili, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Molly Alessi, Emilie DeGray, Jacob Dedie, Stephanie Donlon, Caleb Fridd, Justin Lotemple, Erika Marcello, Nicholas Mykins, Rachael O’Hare, Vincent Orologio, Joshua Reding, Aubrey Schaffer and Katherine Tantalo, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Alfred State. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Giuliana Bozza and Andrew Buckley, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Andre Cash, Taylor Coleman, Natalie France, Jamie Hargreaves, Brendan Hart, Terrance McCullough, Jada Middleton, Chelsea Vanroo, Damionie Vernon, Sascha Vom Heede and Sydney Williams, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Buffalo State. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Allison Burger and Ajah Stokes, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Cazenovia College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Katriana Belknap and Krista Statt, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2018 president’s list at The College at Brockport. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Natalie Chiapperi, Alexandra DiVasta, Danielle Raymond, Amani Rosado and Chelsea Whittemore, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

M. Mercedes Richart, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s honor roll at Lawrence Technological University in Michigan. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Richart majors in mechanical and manufacturing engineering technology.

Jenelle Gilliard, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Christopher Offermann, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2018 president’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.9 GPA.

Gerard Lasponara, Rebecca Lindeman, Eric Richardson and Kelsy Sercu, of Rochester, graduated in December 2018 from SUNY Oswego.

Sidney Rajab and Toyia WIlson, of Rochester, completed their graduate studies in fall 2018 at SUNY Oswego. Rajab received a Master of Science in Education in career and technical education. Wilson received a graduate certificate in school district leadership.

Sarah Moore, of Rochester, volunteered for the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service at the University of Mount Union in Ohio. More than 500 students volunteered for 24 service projects.

Karlie Gorall, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Scottsville

Nicole Elliott and Corey Ingham, of Scottsville, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Alfred State. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Laura Wilcox, of Scottsville, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Daemen College in Amherst. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Spencerport

Hannah Weaver and Shane Zielinski, of Spencerport, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Alfred State. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.