The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its 29th annual Youth Hall of Fame Awards through Feb. 28.

This program provides businesses, volunteer groups, schools and individuals the opportunity to recognize young people in the community who demonstrated exceptional personal growth and development through their achievements and contributions.

The community can nominate youth who are exceptional volunteers and/or outstanding employees, gave service to the community or other peers, coped with a life challenge, or overcame a personal tragedy.

Hall of Fame recipients are selected by a committee of community and business representatives, and will be honored at a May 9 induction ceremony at The Mall at Greece Ridge.

Nominees must be enrolled as a student in grades 11-12 in any regional public, private, parochial or charter school. Visit greecechamber.org for nomination forms.

The awards committee will screen all documents during the first week of March. Applications should be faxed to (585) 227-7275, emailed to sue@greecechamber.org or mailed to Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce, 2402 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, New York, 14626.