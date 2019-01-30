The Rochester Jewish community recently achieved a milestone with 370 gifts, totaling $8 million, being made through the Foundation of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester’s Life and Legacy program.

The achievement more than doubles the first-year goal set to help start a communitywide legacy giving program.

“We are very pleased by the response to the Life and Legacy program in our area,” said Debbie Goldberg, chief philanthropic officer at the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester. “This outstanding support shows the commitment of our community to a strong Jewish future.”

The Foundation of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester was selected as one of nine new organizations to join 43 others participating in Life and Legacy, a national Jewish legacy giving program that, to date, has secured more than 15,700 after-lifetime commitments with an estimated value of more than a half-billion dollars for communities across North America.

Through Life and Legacy, the Foundation partners with the Harold Grinspoon Foundation to administer the program on behalf of the Rochester Jewish community and fund program expenses. The Foundation also partners with local organizations as a part of the four-year program that provides coaching, training and incentive grants to ensure that legacy-giving becomes integrated in the philanthropic culture of the community.

Life and Legacy in Rochester is chaired by volunteer leaders Leslie Crane and Donald Onimus.

Visit jewishrochester.org/lifeandlegacy for more information.