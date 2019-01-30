Knitters at the Rochester Christian Reformed Church in Penfield recently created 575 pieces of clothing to warm the hands, feet, bodies, heads and hearts of local residents in need.

The Knitting Ministry Team made 319 hats for infants, adults and patients undergoing chemotherapy; 32 baby sweaters; 34 baby booties; two baby blankets; 64 scarves; two cowls; 36 adult slippers; and 86 pairs of mittens.

These items went to area elementary and middle schools, Rochester Family Mission, Open Door Mission, migrant centers, health clinics in Rochester and Buffalo, the Lipson Cancer Center, and John James Audubon School No. 33, where RCRC volunteers help in the classrooms.

The team is open to anyone who likes to knit or crochet.