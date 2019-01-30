Up to five youth guests can visit the Seneca Park Zoo, 2222 St. Paul St., Rochester, for free with each adult ticket purchased in February.

Animals like the polar bear, red pandas and snow leopards are active in the winter. Approximately 2,050 youth visited the zoo as part of Free Youth February in 2018.

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 31. Admission for ages 12-62 is $10 during the winter season. The free youth offer is valid on the same day of purchase and when purchasing tickets at the Front Gate.