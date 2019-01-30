State police are investigating a multiple vehicle crash on I-90 near Batavia. The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Wednesday going eastbound on the Thruway.

State police are investigating a multiple vehicle crash on I-90 near Batavia.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Wednesday going eastbound on the Thruway.

Traffic is being diverted eastbound at exit 48A in Pembroke, exit 48 in Batavia and westbound at exit 47 in LeRoy.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 21 vehicles were involved in the crash.

A state police member was injured in the crash and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The extent of the injuries to the other drivers is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.