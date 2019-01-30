The Harley School, in conjunction with Rochester Youth Climate Leaders, recently hosted students from School of the Arts and Genesee Community Charter School for a workshop to address climate change on behalf Project Drawdown.

Project Drawdown is an international nonprofit organization that maps, measures, models and communicates about substantive solutions to global warming. The term “drawdown” refers to the point in time when the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere starts to decline on a year-to-year basis.

Students broke into groups to build something sustainable to help lower the carbon footprint of their respective schools. Projects focused on implementing plant-based diets, composting and net-zero buildings, as well as working with local schools to instill confidence in young girls when it comes to their education.

“It’s inspiring to see Rochester’s young people working in groups to construct feasible solutions for tackling one of the biggest challenges of our time,” said Terry Smith, head of Lower School at Harley and RYCL mentor. “The work they’re doing not only has an impact on the Rochester community, but on global level as well.”

Students developed action items for their specific breakout groups, including advocating to Monroe County or the state for a system in which compost is included with garbage and recycling pickup, boosting work with other schools to focus on growing girls’ confidence in their educational skills and working with international groups to raise money for the education of young girls around the globe, and working with school lunchrooms to promote “Meatless Mondays” to increase plant-based food consumption.