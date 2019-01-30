The College at Brockport Department of Dance will present “Challenging Convention: A MFA Thesis Concert” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15-16 at the Tower Fine Arts Center, 180 Holley St., Brockport.

“Spectrum” evolved from Kristin Dowdy’s written Master of Fine Arts thesis, “Gendered Gesture.” Within that work, Dowdy questioned and explored the social implications of gender and the gender binary’s impact on the physical body.

In her dance, the audience will view an interpretation of how societal standards of gender manifest within the body. Dowdy attempts to strip away masculine and feminine constructs, so the dancers are free to liberate themselves from gendered expectations.

“Spectrum” was inspired by choreographic works by Joe Goode, Mark Morris, Tere O’Connor and Ted Shawn. Dowdy employed strategies and tools to aid in construction of her work, and to formulate her own vision and opinions about the gendered body.

The program will open with “Unabridged Emotions,” Zhongyuan Fa’s thesis work. The piece is a mixed-reality dance performance that explores the expression of basic emotions through poetry, dance and facial expression.

A lack of self-expression can lead to robotic movement and flat, lifeless dancing. This can translate to emotionless, blank facial expressions. In collaboration with students from the Rochester Institute of Technology, facial avatars controlled by users off-stage will be projected while each dancer portrays a particular basic emotion. These images will be generated using a network comprised of Raspberry Pi microcomputers. Integrated cameras will display facial expressions and communication via facial motion capture.

Tickets cost $17 for general admission; $12 for seniors, alumni, faculty and staff; and $9 for students. Call (585) 395-2787 or visit bit.ly/2gT4BTp for information.