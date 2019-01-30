Tractor trailers and commercial buses will be banned from certain highways in Western New York until the end of the storm.

Governor Cuomo issued a tractor trailer and commercial bus ban from several upstate highways Tuesday due to the snow and frigid temperatures expected to sweep across the state.

Tractor trailers and commercial buses will be banned from certain highways in Western New York until the end of the storm.

Here’s a list of highways with bans:

New York State Thruway from exit 46 ( Rochester I-390) to the Pennsylvania border.

Interstate 190

Interstate 290

State Route 400

U.S. Route 219 from Peters Road to Interstate 9

State Route 5 from State Route 179 to I-190

Beginning at noon on Wednesday, tractor trailers and commercial buses will also be banned on Interstate 81 from the Canadian border to State Route 104.

Tractor trailers, buses banned from several highways

The bans will remain in effect for the duration of the storm.