Ontario, Wyoming and Orleans counties are under a travel advisory until further notice.

A travel advisory has been issued for multiple counties due to heavy snow, strong winds, and sub-zero wind chill temperatures.

The advisory for Livingston County is in effect until 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

This does not restrict travel but drivers are urged to use caution on the roadways.