DOG BLUE: Every time a Code Blue is issued, a Dog Blue will also go into effect. It can be dangerous and life-threatening for your pet to stay outside in the cold.

Code Blue allows homeless shelters to create more space for people in need in the brutal cold. Officials in Wayne County are working to do the same for dogs in the cold.

The new program called Dog Blue allows Wayne County residents to bring their dogs that are typically kept outside to the Wayne County Humane Society for a warm place to stay.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Wayne County Humane Society teamed up to make this possible. People who live in Wayne County can bring their dogs to the shelter free of charge.

Dog Blue will also provide a place for deputies or animal cruelty investigators to bring dogs they find out in the cold. This will not impact any dogs already being housed at the Humane Society.

Director of Wayne County Humane Society Mark Plyter says this is meant to help people protect their pets.

"I would hope that maybe other people would offer it as an option," Plyter said. "There should be no excuse for people to leave their animals out in this weather and this is just another option for them. We're not going to charge you anything, we're not going to pass any judgments, we're just going to take care of your dogs."

If you decide to bring your dog, you must also bring food and any medication the dog needs. Your dog must have all its shots to stay in the shelter. The dog will be kept until the temperatures reach a safe point.

Right now, Wayne County is the only place in the area offering this service free of charge. For more information, you can call the Wayne County Humane Society at 315-946-3349.