The Arc of Monroe is accepting applications for Adult Project SEARCH.

Adult Project SEARCH is a year-long business-led internship service that teaches participants relevant, marketable employment skills while immersing them in a community business environment.

Those who are interested can attend a virtual informational session from 6 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 13 via online webinar format. Register at arcmonroe.org. Kayt Davidson, director of transition services for The Arc of Monroe, will present, and attendees will have a chance to ask questions and have them answered live.

Eligibility requirements for Adult Project SEARCH include: Have a desire to work competitively and would benefit from gaining additional skills to do so, waiver enrolled, meet OPWDD eligibility for community prevocational services, are no longer eligible for high school services or are graduating this year and for ages 21 and older.

Participants accepted into the program will work and learn for the 11 months at various Del Monte Hotel Group locations around Monroe County.

Call (585) 271-066 or email outreach@arcmonroe.org to find out more, or to enroll.