The Brighton Memorial Library, 2300 Elmwood Ave., announced its February programs.

Drop-in story times

For children accompanied by a caregiver.

All ages: 10 a.m. on Feb. 4, 11 and 25.

Tot Time: 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 4, 11 and 25.

Wobbly Toddlers — early walkers: 10 a.m. on Feb. 5, 12 and 26.

Lap Sit — infants to pre-walkers: 11 a.m. on Feb. 5, 12 and 26.

Pajama Time — all ages: 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 13, held in the Discovery Room.

Preschool: 10 a.m. on Feb. 7 and 14.

Children’s and family programs

Library Learning Lab — World Read Aloud Day: 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 1. Attendees will discover the elements of storytelling as they explore the multimedia centers filled with hands-on learning activities. For pre-K to 12th-graders with caregivers. Stop in, or call (585) 784-5300, option 1, to sign up. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Take Your Child to the Library Day Scavenger Hunt: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2. See the Children’s Librarian for the scavenger hunt challenge, start hunting throughout the library and complete the challenge for a prize. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Make and Take Craft — Lunar New Year: through Feb. 5. A new craft will be offered each day in the Children’s Center, while supplies last. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Valentines for Veterans in the Children’s Center: Feb. 6-13. Make a Valentine for a U.S. veteran, leave it in the “mailbox,” and the library will make sure it’s delivered to a veteran for Valentine’s Day. While supplies last.

Read to Lily, a beagle-mix therapy dog: 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Bring in or pick out a favorite book to read to Lily. Stop in, or call (585) 784-5300, option 1, to register.

Bilingual Mandarin Chinese-English Storytime: 2 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 24. All ages are welcome, accompanied by a caregiver.

Lego Club: 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. Build with Lego. The library will provide the bricks. Open to all ages. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Toddler Dance Party: 10 a.m. on Feb. 15. Ages 18 months to 3 years, with their caregivers, can dance their sillies out to some favorite tunes. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Genesee & Ontario Model-N-Gineers Model Train Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 16. Model train engineers will be on hand to discuss their display of N-Scale Model Railroad and scenery made up of T-Track modules. Chug on in any time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to see these model trains in action.

Music Makers Wonderland with Topher Holt: 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 18. Go on a musical journey and help create soundscapes, lyrics and an original story to make a one-of-a-kind singalong hit. Ages 3 and older. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Watercolor and Collage with Small Fry Art Studio: 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 19. Participants will learn some art basics as they make a unique creation blending watercolor and collage. Grades K-5. Register. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Kids Crochet with Miss Sue: 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 20. Get a beginners lesson in crochet with this introductory session. Ages 8 and older. Registration is required. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Art-Making Vibrobots: 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 21. Create, customize and test-run your own battery-powered mini-artist bot. Ages 8-12. Register. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Chocolate Covered Everything with Miss Jen: 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 22. Participants will cover lots of edible goodies in chocolate to take home. Ages 6--11. Stop in, or call (585) 784-5300, option 1, to register. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Teen/tween programs

Practice SAT administered by Chariot Learning: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 9. Grades 9-12. Registration is required.

Alice B. Wilson Literary Awards Contest: through Feb. 10. For grades six through 12 living in or attending school in Brighton. Cash prizes awarded in junior and senior divisions for poetry, prose and nonfiction entries. Get rules at www.brightonlibrary.org or the library. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Beginning Knitting for Teens: 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 20. Learn the basics of knitting from expert knitter Betsy Liano. The library will provide the supplies to teens/tweens in grades six through 12. Call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Adult programs

Sunday Serenades — The Traveling Cabaret: 2 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 3 Enjoy Broadway, movie and popular songs. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Chocolate Tasting with Hedonist Artisan Chocolates Owner Jennifer Posey: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 5. Join for an informative and tasty evening. Visit hedonistchocolates.com for more information about the company. Stop at the information center, or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Color Brighton Green Presents — “Symbiotic Earth”: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 6. A film about Lynn Margulis, “a scientific rebel who challenged theories of evolution to present a new narrative that life evolves through collaboration.” Visit hummingbirdfilms.com/symbioticearth for more information about the film and Lynn Margulis.

Books Sandwiched In — “An American Marriage,” a novel by Tayari Jones: non to 1 p.m. on Feb. 7. When a young man is wrongly imprisoned, he and his wife fight against the justice system and for their marriage. Reviewed by Robin Wilt, town of Brighton board member and local business owner. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

What Was In Style? Arts & Crafts, with Don Hall: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. Join for slides and commentary on this simple, direct, hand-made style. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Travelogue — In Our Home Ground — Journeys to Authors’ Graves in Upstate New York: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 12. Writer Steven Huff will present slides and talk about famous, as well as little-known, writers buried in Upstate New York, including James Fenimore Cooper, Paul Bowles, Jane Roberts and more. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Violin Concert with Stephanie Bonk: 7 p.m. on Feb. 18. Eastman School of Music student Stephanie Bonk will perform solo pieces for violin by J.S. Bach and Henryk Wieniawski. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Read the Book — Join the Discussion, “Kitchens of the Great Midwest” by J. Ryan Stradal: 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. A novel about a young woman with a once-in-a-generation palate who becomes the iconic chef behind the country’s most coveted dinner reservation. Read the book and join. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Adventures in Watercolor: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. Join and create a small landscape picture in watercolor. No painting experience is necessary. All supplies will be provided but are limited, and registration is required. Stop at the information center, or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to sign up. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

The History of Chocolate: 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 22. Chocolate has been a part of our culture for centuries. Taste the rich, dark chocolate of the past and learn about its history from the Moveable Museum of the Genesee Country Village Museum. Open to adults, and grades four through 12 with adults. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Opera Guild of Rochester Lecture/Listening Series: 7 p.m. on Feb. 26. Guild member Agneta Borgstedt will present a comparison between the Mad Scene in Bellini’s

“I Puritani” and Donizetti’s Mad Scene in “Lucia di Lammermoor.” See theopera series flyer for upcoming programs. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Crafternoon/Knit Clique/Knit/Crochet Drop-In: noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring projects; meet others. Games, cards and coloring materials are available. Snacks are welcome.

Technology classes

What Is Facebook? with Daniel Jones: 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. Learn about the world’s popular social media website, its features and benefits. Stop at the information center, or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Blogging for Beginners with Jane Sutter: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. Learn the basics, including writing a mission statement for a blog, composing an effective blog and headline, and using social media and Search Engine Optimization to attract followers. Stop in, or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register. Sponsored by Friends of BML.

Tech Tutor 20-minute one-on-one sessions: Get help with internet questions or using a mouse; learn to send a text; sign up for a Gmail account; or learn how to download OverDrive books and audiobooks to a device. Stop at the information center, or call (585) 784-5300, option 2, to register.

Friends Big Book Sale

First day/members day: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 28. Free for members of Friends of BML; join/renew at door for $10, or pay $5 for first-day entry.

Open to all — free admission: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 1, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 2, 1 to 3:30 p.m. on March 3 for a half-price sale and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 4 for a $4 bag sale. Visit the Dorothy & Jack Pitlick Store of the Friends of BML for a selection of quality used books, CDs and DVDs at bargain prices.