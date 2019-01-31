The Cobblestone Players will celebrate Valentine’s Day with the musical comedy “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14-16 at the Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington.

Director Helana Brasley said four cast members will portray up to 15 characters each in a “series of vignettes that highlight love and relationships throughout the span of life.”

Each scene will mark relationship milestones such as dating, romance, marriage, in-laws, children, divorce, loss and finding love later in life.

Visit cobblestoneartscenter.com for information.