The Cobblestone Players will celebrate Valentine’s Day with the musical comedy “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14-16 at the Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington.
Director Helana Brasley said four cast members will portray up to 15 characters each in a “series of vignettes that highlight love and relationships throughout the span of life.”
Each scene will mark relationship milestones such as dating, romance, marriage, in-laws, children, divorce, loss and finding love later in life.
Visit cobblestoneartscenter.com for information.
