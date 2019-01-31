Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Aidan Benway, of Farmington, and Nicholas Ruscio, of Victor, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Alfred State. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Marguerite Baldes, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Belmont University in Tennessee. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Baldes graduated cum laude in December 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts in corporate communications and a minor in elementary education.

Nathan Yost, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Buffalo State. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Natalie Zaravella, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Denison University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Sarah Knapp and Joellen Schottland, of Victor, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Ithaca College. Knapp majors in psychology and Schottland studies business administration.

Abby Richards, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Keuka College in Keuka Park. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Richards majors in occupational therapy.

Ethan Cramer, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Mercer University in Georgia.

Anna Schwarzweller, of Farmington, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average. Schwarzweller majors in civil engineering.

Gunther Webber, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the University of Delaware. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.33 GPA.

Kameron Hall and Hannah Stewart, of Victor, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list with highest honors at the University of New Hampshire. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 graded credits and earn a minimum 3.85 GPA.

Anna Lee, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the University of Maryland. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.