Marilyn Delucia and Nancy Johnstone from Budding Readers recently spoke to the Farmington-Victor Kiwanis Club.

Delucia and Johnstone, both retired teachers from the area, spoke about the work Budding Readers is doing to increase literacy in Ontario County and the impact reading to young children has on their development as they grow.

The local nonprofit organization provides free books and parent guidance about reading to babies and young children in Ontario County. Its community programs in the Bloomfield, Canandaigua, Honeoye, Marcus Whitman, Midlakes, Naples, Red Jacket and Victor school districts give free book bundles to babies younger than 36 months, along with a parent guide containing tips for reading to babies and young children.

The Kiwanis Club of Farmington-Victor sponsors the Budding Readers program and supported the program’s expansion to the Victor Central School District.