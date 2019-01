Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell named the following students to its fall 2018 dean’s list.

Farmington: Jerry Barnes, Jenna Critchlow, Courtney Douglas, Gregory Ferraro, Michaela Gillens, Stacia Goldsmith, Jacob Huffman, Mikayla Johnson, Shelby Kramer, Gloria Mark, Kassandra Means, Jamie Melendez, Maggie O'Brien, Denise Owens, Michael Palmerini, Ashley Phillips, Samantha Reese, Rebecca Schooping, Emily Shimp, Jenelle Slaughter, Cassondra Smith, Mary Utter, Amanda Vitale and Brianna Whitcomb.

Victor: Joseph Allocco, Sarah Baiera, Brandon Boje, Laura Broderick, Peter DeClerck, Harrison Faubel, Gregory Jameson, Lauren Jensen, Alicia Lamaine, Ethan McCowan-Perez, Cole Moszak, David Palella, Colin Reagan, John Saporito, Mia Trovato and Taylor Ward.

To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Part-time students are named to the spring dean’s lists.