The following programs will be offered at the Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave. For more information or to register, visit irondequoitlibrary.org or call (585) 336-6060.

Adult programs

Drop-In Knitting Circle: 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. Bring needlework projects and chat with others while working. No registration required.

Technology Help with Teen Tech Tutors: 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Come in during drop-in hours to get help with all technology questions. No registration required.

Starting Vegetables from Seed presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension: 7 p.m. on Feb. 5. Master Gardner Sharon Rosenblum will lead attendees down the garden path to grow their own vegetables from seed. Registration is required.