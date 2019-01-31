East Irondequoit Middle School art teacher Jessica Spaker was invited to help with an art project in fall 2018.

The Ronald McDonald House in Rochester was looking for paintings done by area schools that could be hung in the house to help brighten up the time they spend there.

Spaker asked her students to contribute are to be hung in the Ronald McDonald house.

“None of them really were aware of what the Ronald McDonald House was, but as soon as I told them they thought it was a great project,” said Spaker, “They started collecting their own stuffed animals and different items to be donated to the families there. They really just liked being able to help out families in need, it was nice to see the empathetic side of our students.”

The students will get a chance to see their work at the house later this spring when they attend a reception there.