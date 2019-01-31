As an Alzheimer’s advocate, it is my honor to represent the more than 5 million Americans living with dementia and more than 16 million family caregivers. I have been advocating for those affected and their families since my husband died from Alzheimer’s disease in 2001.

In December 2018, U.S. Congress passed the Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act. I want to thank our new congressman Joseph Morelle, who represents the 25th District of New York, for supporting this meaningful legislation.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, by 2050 the total cost of care for those with Alzheimer’s will increase to more than $1.1 trillion. By applying a public health approach to reduce risk, detect early symptoms and advance care, the BOLD Act will allow us change the trajectory of this devastating disease.

I look forward to seeing Rep. Morelle prioritize Alzheimer’s disease as a public health crisis.

Jane Adams

Rochester