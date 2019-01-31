Chili Public Library, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester, will host the following programs.

Simply Stories: 10 a.m. Jan. 31. For all ages.

Take Your Child to the Library Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 2. For all ages and families. Activities will run throughout the day at the library.

African Drumming with Mayukwa Kashiwa: 10 a.m. Feb. 2. For families. Kashiwa will share his knowledge of African drums and culture. Registration required.

Toddler Time: 10 a.m. Feb. 4. For ages 2-3 with an adult. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and a craft.

American Girl Club: 4 p.m. Feb. 4. For ages 5-12. The program about the American Girls will include a book discussion and crafts. Books available by the Checkout Desk.

Chess Club: 6 p.m. Feb. 4. For ages 18 and younger.

Young Librarians: 6 p.m. Feb. 4. For ages 8-12. Members work to make the library a better place.

Preschool Pals: 10 a.m. Feb. 5. For ages 4-5 with an adult. The program includes stories, songs and a craft.

Babies and Books: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 5. For ages 24 months and younger with an adult.

Wizards, Heroes and Myths: 4:30 p.m. Feb. 5. For ages 8-12. Attendees will journey between the magical worlds of wizards and Greek gods. Registration required.

Code Lab: 6 p.m. Feb. 6. For ages 10-14. Attendees will discover their skills in coding learning programs in Scratch and Python. Registration required.

Adult Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Feb. 6. The group will discuss “America’s First Daughter” by Stephanie Dray. Books available at the Checkout Desk.

Simply Stories: 10 a.m. Feb. 7. For all ages.

Lego Club: 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7. For all ages.

Teen Pizza Friday: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8. For ages 13-18. Teens can eat pizza and snacks while relaxing after the library has closed for the evening. There will be games, crafts and other activities. Registration encouraged.

Upcoming

“The Three Erie Canals, History and Folklore”: 2 p.m. Feb. 10. Bruce Schwendy will discuss the three eras of Canal history, the folklore and local sites. Registration required.

Edible Gardening: 7 p.m. Feb. 13. Presented by the Monroe County Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners. Sponsored by the Lions Club of Chili. Registration required.

Ancestry.com Instruction: 2 p.m. Feb. 14. Attendees will learn basic search strategies and instruction for researching family trees through the Ancestry.com database. Registration required.

Makerspace Tour and Talk: 10 a.m. Feb. 16. For all ages. Staff will hold a conversation about the space’s future. Attendees can see demonstrations of the equipment.

Call (585) 889-2200 or visit chililibrary.org for information.

Gates Public Library, 902 Elmgrove Road, Rochester, will host the following programs.

#ReadWomen Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31. This book club exclusively reads female authors. This month’s book is “Heartberries: A Memoir” by Terese Mailhot. Registration requested.

First Friday Films: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 1. For all ages.

Take Your Child to the Library: Feb. 2. Drop-in to the library for activities and crafts during this annual celebration. Children can get library cards throughout the day.

Baby Story Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m. Feb. 4. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Feb. 4. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

Ideas and Authors: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4. For adults. The group will discuss “A Stranger in the House” by Shari Lapena. Books available at the Circulation Desk.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Feb. 5. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. Feb. 6. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. The program is comprised of 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by 20 minutes of story time.

Late opening: Feb. 7. The library opens at 11 a.m. on the first Thursdays of the month for staff training.

Sit, Knit and Stitch: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7. For all experience levels. Participants can bring a personal project to work on while in the company of others who enjoy needlecraft like knitting, stitching and crocheting. Bring snacks and drinks.

Lego Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7. For ages 5-12. Participants will build with the library’s collection of Legos. Registration required.

Preschool Dance Party: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver.

Upcoming

Learn to Crochet: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9. For ages 18 and older. This month’s project is to learn one of three patterns for a scarf (bring a skein of yarn for this) or make a dishcloth. Bring personal projects that need help. Registration required.

Valentine’s Day Card Stamping: 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 9. For ages 18 and older. The class will make homemade valentine cards with provided materials. Registration required.

Call (585) 247-6446 or visit gateslibrary.org for information.