There are not a lot of details at this time but we know one man was rescued from a backyard pond off of Route 21 by Canandaigua firefighters and local law enforcement. We had a crew at the scene that witnessed the man being pulled from the freezing water.

Messenger Post Media was on scene at a dramatic water rescue in subzero temperatures Thursday morning off of Route 21 in Canandaigua.

It is not known how the man got in the water but he was conscious and breathing when he was pulled out.

We will work to get more details on this story.