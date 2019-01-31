Allied Financial Partners promotes Ontario resident

James Swiech, of Ontario, recently was promoted to partner of Tette & Ingersoll, a division of Allied Financial Partners in Victor.

Swiech will manage client relations and direct workflows within the firm’s tax department. He has over 10 years of experience in public accounting and private industry. Specializing in taxation, he services clients in the health care, construction and real estate industries.

Swiech earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting and information management from Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester.

Accounting firm promotes Victor resident to partner

RDD+Partners in Pittsford recently promoted Christopher Harris, of Victor, to partner.

Harris is responsible for managing the firm’s nonprofit division, which provides strategic counsel and support for year-end bookkeeping, audits and reviews of financial statements, internal control, accounting policies, interim financial reporting, and adherence to compliance protocol.

Harris has more than 18 years of accounting experience. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from SUNY Geneseo, and is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the New York State Society of CPAs.

He joins the firm’s six existing partners: Whitney Baniewicz, Brian DiGiacco, Christopher Gamble, Timothy Hern, Daniel Matteo and John Rizzo.