Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, had 111 adoptions in 2018, and thanks its volunteers and supporters for donating, sharing, fostering and adopting.

Anyone interested in helping to save more lives should consider fostering a cat. People contact PAN almost every day asking for help for homeless cats.

The shelter is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week. Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.