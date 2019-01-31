Rochester Rotary is accepting nominations for its 82nd civic award through Feb. 28.

The award recognizes those who make significant contributions to others and the region, and personify Rotary International’s “Service Above Self” motto.

The honoree must demonstrate exceptional community spirit, touch the lives of many citizens, serve as a positive role model, and share wisdom and knowledge to empower others. Nominees and nominators do not need to be Rotarians.

Award criteria and nomination forms are available online. The honoree will be recognized in the spring. Visit rochesterrotary.org for information.