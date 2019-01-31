The Rochester Professional Consultants Network will host Lori Jansen as she presents “Tax Law Changes for 2018 and Beyond: What You Need to Know Now” from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 at Five Star Bank City Gate, 395 Westfall Road, Rochester.

Jansen will explain how small businesses can plan for tax reporting, withholding and estimated payments. Attendees will learn about the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, changes to individual deductions, tax rates, and changes to business deductions and entity type considerations.

Call (585) 348-7142 or visit rochesterconsultants.org for information.