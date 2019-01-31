The College at Brockport is exhibiting “Continuity to Change: Recent History of American Abstraction” through March 3 at the Tower Fine Arts Center Gallery, 180 Holley St., Brockport.

Abstraction got its foothold in the art world slightly more than a century ago. “Continuity to Change” provides a survey of works from this artistic movement.

“This exhibition is dedicated to the multi-generational group of American artists who have devoted their professional creative activities to abstraction, which became established in a time when museums and galleries were more conservative in their offerings,” said Tim Massey, gallery director. “After the New York City Armory Show of 1913, abstraction’s impending impact was manifested by adventurous American artists who were exposed to — and wanted to emulate — the avant garde styles of European artists.

“‘Continuity to Change’ chronicles developments in the abstraction movement from the mid-20th century to the current day and emphasizes the central tenets the methodology — composition, color, content and material.”

The gallery will host an opening reception at 4 p.m. on Jan. 31. “Continuity to Change” can be seen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Call (585) 395-2805 for information.