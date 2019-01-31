The Victors Gymnastics team of Greece competed in the 2019 Brestyan’s Invitational hosted by Brestyan’s Gymnastics in Boston.

Victors’ Level 5 team placed third overall in the team competition.

Madison Knight, of Hilton, placed third on vault in the Age 1 division of Level 3. Juliette Yonckheere, of Greece, placed third on uneven bars. In the Age 2 division, Tiana Thibault, of Irondequoit, placed first on vault.

Sophia Sciortino, of Hilton, placed first on balance beam in the Age 1 division of Level 4. Ella Cucci, of Irondequoit, placed third on floor exercise. In the Age 2 division, Taialise Davila, of Irondequoit, placed second on uneven bars.

Olivia Kuzmanovski, of Greece, placed second on balance beam and third on uneven bars in the Age 1 division of Level 5.

Ella Yonckheere, of Greece, placed first on balance beam, second all-around and third on floor exercise in the Age 1 division of Level 6.

Aleah Nolan, of Irondequoit, placed first on floor exercise and third on balance beam in the Age 1 division of Level 7. Brianna Hardeman, of Greece, placed second on floor exercise. In the Age 2 division, Raelle Brown, of Greece, placed third on balance beam. Abigail Porter, of Hilton, placed third on floor exercise in the Age 3 division.

Malena Kuzmanovski, of Greece, placed first on vault, floor exercise and all-around; second on balance beam; and third on uneven bars in the Age 1 division of Level 8. She earned the top all-around score in the Level 8 competition. In the Age 2 division, Aliya Conlon, of Irondequoit, placed second on vault.