The Victors Gymnastics team of Greece competed in the 2019 Brestyan’s Invitational hosted by Brestyan’s Gymnastics in Boston.
Victors’ Level 5 team placed third overall in the team competition.
Madison Knight, of Hilton, placed third on vault in the Age 1 division of Level 3. Juliette Yonckheere, of Greece, placed third on uneven bars. In the Age 2 division, Tiana Thibault, of Irondequoit, placed first on vault.
Sophia Sciortino, of Hilton, placed first on balance beam in the Age 1 division of Level 4. Ella Cucci, of Irondequoit, placed third on floor exercise. In the Age 2 division, Taialise Davila, of Irondequoit, placed second on uneven bars.
Olivia Kuzmanovski, of Greece, placed second on balance beam and third on uneven bars in the Age 1 division of Level 5.
Ella Yonckheere, of Greece, placed first on balance beam, second all-around and third on floor exercise in the Age 1 division of Level 6.
Aleah Nolan, of Irondequoit, placed first on floor exercise and third on balance beam in the Age 1 division of Level 7. Brianna Hardeman, of Greece, placed second on floor exercise. In the Age 2 division, Raelle Brown, of Greece, placed third on balance beam. Abigail Porter, of Hilton, placed third on floor exercise in the Age 3 division.
Malena Kuzmanovski, of Greece, placed first on vault, floor exercise and all-around; second on balance beam; and third on uneven bars in the Age 1 division of Level 8. She earned the top all-around score in the Level 8 competition. In the Age 2 division, Aliya Conlon, of Irondequoit, placed second on vault.
Victors gymnasts compete in Brestyan’s Invitational
The Victors Gymnastics team of Greece competed in the 2019 Brestyan’s Invitational hosted by Brestyan’s Gymnastics in Boston.