Valley Motel owners, Tom and his daughter Martha say they are more concerned for their tenants after a fire completely destroyed their motel. The residents were all long term tenants that lived in the fully furnished apartments.

EAST BLOOMFIELD — A devastating fire at the Valley Motel left 11 people homeless sending one firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to the owners, who also own the neighboring building, the Furniture Doctor.

“When I first came outside to see what the commotion was there was just smoke,” said Martha Baker, 38, President of the Furniture Doctor, the company who owns the motel. "I ran in to get the keys and when I came back out- there were flames everywhere; it was that quick.”

The 11 occupants which include two families are being assisted by the American Red Cross. One of the families has two teenage daughters, the other has a toddler.

As soon as fire companies arrived they discovered heavy smoke coming from one of the apartments. Law enforcement went door to door evacuating all the apartments which were attached to one another.

“They have lived with us for years, they actually met here as neighbors living next door to each other, they ended up getting married and now have a baby together. My heart is just broken for the people that lived here,” said Martha.

The Valley Motel was not really a motel but it comprised of furnished apartments. The owners say the group was a tight-knit community.

“Our concern is about the tenants, many don’t have insurance and lost everything,” said owner Tom Baker, 68.

The Red Cross arrived quickly to the scene and is providing temporary housing at a local hotel.

"The Red Cross was terrific, a whole bunch came out here last night,” said Tom. “They had vouchers and toiletries for everyone.”

The Bakers said that it’s too early to tell where the displaced residents will go from here.

“I just got off the phone with the insurance company,” said Baker, who added that the apartments were fully furnished and they were renovating a bathroom at the time of the fire. “For now we just want to make sure the tenants are okay."