Crews from 13 fire departments braved the sub-zero temperatures after a motel went up in flames early Thursday morning. The Valley Motel on 5 & 20 is a total loss. 10 residents were evacuated and one firefighter injured.

Crews from 13 fire departments braved the bitter cold after a motel went up in flames.

It happened at the Valley Motel on State Route 5 and 20 in the Town of East Bloomfield just after midnight Thursday.

As soon as fire companies arrived they discovered heavy smoke coming from one of the apartments. Law enforcement went door to door evacuating all the apartments which were attached to one another.

News crews were kept about a mile back from the scene, but flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation by ambulance. The firefighter's condition is unknown at this time.

A total of 13 fire companies responded to the scene, which included East Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Farmington, Ionia, Chesire, Honeoye, Victor, Naples, Manchester, Bristol, Shortsville, Lima and Mendon.

The weather conditions at the time of the fire made it extremely difficult to contain the fire with temperatures of minus three degrees and sustained winds at 14 miles per hour. As a result, the fire spread rapidly, destroying all of the units of the Valley Motel.

It was once a motel but deputies say there are now apartments there and they evacuated the people inside.

The Red Cross is helping at least 10 people with emergency housing.

The motel is a total loss. Investigators are working to find out the cause of the fire.