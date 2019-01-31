The Rochester Philharmonic Youth Orchestra will hold new student auditions for the 2019-20 orchestra season in April.

The orchestra conducts weekly rehearsals from September through May, and performs three concerts throughout the season. In 2020, RYPO will perform at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

There are openings for all instrument sections, except percussion and tuba. The application deadline is March 1. Visit rpyo.org for information.