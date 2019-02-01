The cat survived the blaze and the sub zero freezing temperatures overnight, as the fortunate feline was discovered by the building manager.

EAST BLOOMFIELD — A cat was discovered alive in the rubble of the Valley Motel over 24 hours after the building was completely destroyed in a blaze and frozen over.

On Friday afternoon, ‘Jasper’ was found alive by building manager Martha Baker, who also found the families other cat that unfortunately did not survive.

“I heard him cry out and crawled through a window,” said Baker, “I crawled through the bedroom window and found him under the dining room table.”

Jasper was reunited with the family after a check up with the vet. For now the biggest concern is the possibility of pneumonia.

A GoFundMe page was set up to support the 10 people left homeless after the fire destroyed the Valley Motel on Thursday.

“The local community and the American Red Cross have been extremely generous with donations of clothes, diapers, etc., but these folks are desperate for the means to pay for replacement housing deposits and rent,” states Martha Baker in the post. “These people’s lives were turned upside down in a matter of minutes. With few financial reserves, continuing medical issues and unsettled futures, we need your help to give them the financial resources necessary to start over!”

There were 11 occupants displaced by the fire and 10 of which are being assisted by the American Red Cross. One of the families has two teenage daughters; another has a toddler.

The fire broke out at the motel just after midnight and 13 fire companies responded to the inferno that left the beloved hotel in rubble.

The American Red Cross was on scene Thursday morning and found the families lodging at the neighboring Super 8 in Canandaigua.

