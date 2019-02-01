Here's your weekend forecast:
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 14° | Lo: -1°
Precipitation: 0% | Wind: SW at 11mph
Today: Yellow Alert: Bitter cold continues with some sunshine. Tonight: Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 5F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy
Saturday
Hi: 32° | Lo: 5°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: W at 13mph
Mostly cloudy, chance of snow.
Mostly cloudy
Sunday
Hi: 40° | Lo: 27°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: WSW at 11mph
A brief mix then some rain showers.