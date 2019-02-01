Here's your weekend forecast:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 14° | Lo: -1°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: SW at 11mph

Today: Yellow Alert: Bitter cold continues with some sunshine. Tonight: Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 5F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Cloudy

Saturday

Hi: 32° | Lo: 5°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: W at 13mph

Mostly cloudy, chance of snow.

Mostly cloudy

Sunday

Hi: 40° | Lo: 27°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: WSW at 11mph

A brief mix then some rain showers.