Canandaigua Police Department reports the arrests on charges stemming from a home invasion that police say happened on Jan. 30. The four suspects allegedly attempted to forcibly enter a residence to rob the victims. A physical altercation ensued, and police say that one of the residents was stabbed in the upper-torso.

Tyler Cruppi, 22; Brandon Gregorio, 26; Nathaniel Schue, 23; and the minor were charged with first-degree attempted robbery, first-degree attempted burglary, and second-degree assault.

"The City of Canandaigua Police Officer on patrol was able to observe one of the suspects fleeing the scene," said Police Chief Stephen Hedworth. "As a result of good police work that suspect was located quickly and the others within 12 to 18 hours."

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of a serious injury, and is expected to survive.

Hedworth wouldn't elaborate on nature of the robbery, citing that it's an ongoing investigation.