BME Associates, the Fairport-based firm specializing in engineering, surveying and landscape architecture, was named among 2019’s best companies to work for in New York by the state’s Society for Human Resource Management and Best Companies Group.

The annual statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in New York, those that benefit the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2019 list includes 75 companies.

BME President Peter Vars said the honor was particularly gratifying because 75 percent of the evaluation process consisted of an employee survey to measure satisfaction and the overall employee experience.

“We always say that our people are our most important asset,” Vars said. “As imaginative problem-solvers, they help set us apart from other firms. It is extremely important, then, that we create an atmosphere that our employees appreciate. This honor affirms that we are succeeding.”

Vars said 80 percent of BME employees voluntarily participated in the survey.

Beyond the employee surveys, the other 25 percent of the evaluation process included examining each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. For-profit and not-for-profit businesses were eligible, as well as government entities. The organizations had to have at least 15 employees in New York.