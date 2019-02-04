Tyler Cruppi, 22, Brandon Gregorio, 26, Nathaniel Schue, 23, and the minor were charged with first degree attempted robbery, first degree attempted burglary, and second degree assault after a botched burglary on Saltonstall Street in which one resident was stabbed.

CANANDAIGUA — Four Canandaigua residents, one of which was a minor were arrested in a botched burglary attempt that left one of the residents stabbed.

Canandaigua Police Department reports the arrest on charges stemming from a home invasion that happened on January 30th. Allegedly, the four suspects attempted to forcibly enter a residence to rob the victims. A physical altercation ensued, and police say that one of the residents were stabbed in the upper-torso.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of a serious injury, but is expected to survive.