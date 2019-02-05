After more than a century branded as The Boy Scouts of America, the iconic youth program is now officially welcoming girls across the country.

Six girls were formally welcomed into the Boy Scouts in Honeoye Falls Monday night.

After more than a century branded as The Boy Scouts of America, the iconic youth program is now officially welcoming girls across the country.

The new name is Scouts BSA.

Girls and boys between the ages of 11 to 17 will have the same activities and outings.

"My daughter said, 'I'm going to do it immediately'. She was so excited because she'd participated in some of the family activities through the Boy Scouts program," said Brad Carlson, Troop 410 scout master.

"I really like it because it gives us a chance to do a lot of stuff outdoors...," said Olivia Hunt, Troop 410.

The girls are now members of Troop 410 in Honeoye Falls.

They were given their neckerchiefs and scout handbooks.

As for the Girl Scouts, leaders say they remain committed to their cause to serve only girls and foster their amazing leadership potential.