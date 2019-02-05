Nonprofit organizations can apply for Community Health Award grants from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield totaling $100,000, which the company is offering to fund health and wellness programs in upstate New York.

Programs should have clear goals to improve the health or health care of a specific populations. Nonprofits can apply for an award of up to $4,000 each. Programs that improve the health status of the community, reduce the incidence of specific diseases, promote health education and further overall wellness will be considered.

Applications need to be turned in by March 5. Visit bit.ly/2EFHZiE for information. Award winners will be announced in the spring.

“The company’s community health awards demonstrate a corporate commitment to support local organizations that share our mission as a nonprofit health plan,” said Holly Snow, director of community engagement. “These awards complement our existing grants and sponsorships with agencies that work to enhance quality of life, including health status, in upstate New York.”

Thirteen area organizations received awards last fall, when more than 50 applications were submitted by organizations in the six-county Rochester region: 13thirty Cancer Connect, Bishop Sheen Ecumenical Housing Foundation Inc., Coalition to Prevent Lead Poisoning, Family Promise of Ontario County Inc., Finger Lakes Migrant Health Care Project Inc., Foundation for Dansville Education, GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester, Heritage Christian Services Inc., NAMI Rochester, RESOLVE of Greater Rochester Inc., S2AY Rural Health Network, The Children’s Agenda and Veterans Outreach Center Inc.