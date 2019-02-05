Three of the four suspects charged in an alleged plot to attack Muslims in New York are due in court Tuesday morning.

Three of the four suspects charged in an alleged plot to attack Muslims in New York are due in court Tuesday morning.

Back in January, Greece Police arrested Brian Colaneri, Vincent Vetromile, Andrew Crysel, and a teenage boy who hasn't been identified. They are accused of making homemade bombs and planning to attack Islamberg, a small Muslim community near Binghamton.

All four suspects are facing three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of conspiracy -- all felonies. Colaneri, Vetromile, and Crysel are set to face a judge at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

Police say they started looking into this case after the 16-year-old suspect made a comment during lunch at Greece Odyssey, and showed other students a picture saying, "he looks like a school shooter doesn't he?"

Muslims of America, a group linked to Islamberg, says this plot brought fears and unease to its community. A few years ago, a former congressional candidate from Tennessee was convicted of plotting to burn down a mosque in Islamberg.