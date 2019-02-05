Over 70 members of the Brighton Democratic Committee recently met and voted overwhelmingly to designate Brighton Supervisor William Moehle for re-election in 2019.

The committee also unanimously designated Town Clerk Daniel Aman for re-election as Brighton town clerk; Judge Karen Morris for re-election as town justice; Town Board members Jason DiPonzio and Chris Werner for re-election to the Town Board for four year terms, and Town Board member Christine Corrado to complete the remaining two year term on the board, formerly held by Jim Vogel, before his passing.

Moehle has been in office since 2012 after serving 18 years as Brighton town attorney. Under Moehle’s leadership, the town of Brighton has acquired over 100 acres of parkland, constructed the award-winning Brickyard Trail and Monroe Avenue Green Infrastructure Project, completed the Envision Brighton 2028 Comprehensive Plan and Brighton’s Bicycle-Pedestrian Master Plan. In 2018, Brighton was named The Best Place to Live in New York State, by Niche.com.

“I am honored that the grassroots members of the Democratic Party in Brighton have again supported me and our entire Democratic team to continue to provide strong leadership for Brighton,” said Moehle.

Town Board members Chris Werner and Jason DiPonzio have served on the Town Board since 2012, and board member Christine Corrado was appointed in 2018 to fill the vacancy on the board caused by the passing of former member Jim Vogel. Each of them has a long record of service to the town. Before becoming board members, DiPonzio and Corrado served as members of the Zoning Board of Appeals, and Corrado also served on the Envision Brighton 2028 Comprehensive Plan Citizens Advisory Board. Werner served as a member of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Werner now chairs the Town Board Public Works Committee, DiPonzio chairs the Finance and Administrative Services Committee, and Corrado chairs the Public Safety Committee.

Town Clerk Dan Aman also served as clerk since 2012; and during that time, he has transformed the town clerk’s office, adding new services, technology upgrades and a customer-centered focus.

“The town clerk is an ombudsman for the people of Brighton,” said Aman, “and I will continue to provide outstanding service to our residents.”

Judge Karen Morris has served the community as Brighton town justice for 24 years. She is Distinguished Professor of Law at Monroe Community College and has served as a leader of many community organizations, including the Brighton Kiwanis Club and Willow Domestic Violence Center — formerly Alternatives for Battered Women. She is also an author and former prosecutor.