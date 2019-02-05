The high school and college level winners of the third Concerto Competition for Young Performers will join the Cordancia Chamber Orchestra for concerts in March.

Pittsford Mendon High School junior Ji-Mi Jang and Eastman School of Music junior Michael Matthews each will receive $200 and perform as soloists with Cordancia.

“The Concerto Competition is very fitting for Cordancia, since so many of our performers are music teachers who have a vested interest in the development of young musicians,” said Pia Liptak, co-artistic director and concertmaster.

The performances will showcase music from Eastern Europe at 7 p.m. on March 1 at the Lutheran Church of the Incarnate Word, 597 East Ave., Rochester, and March 3 at The Hochstein School, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester.

Jang will perform the third movement of Dmitry Kabalevsky’s Cello Concerto No. 1 on March 1. Matthews will perform in Alexander Glazunov’s Saxophone Concerto No. 2 on March 3.

The program, led by conductor Rachel Lauber, will include works by Leo Weiner from Hungary, Bohuslav Jan Martinu from Czechoslovakia and Alexandre Tansman from Poland.

Tickets cost $15, or $10 for seniors and students. Visit cordancia.org for information.