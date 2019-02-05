A Clifton Springs woman was charged with petit larceny where police say she stole packages from 30 Victor homes.

VICTOR — A Clifton Springs woman was arrested on larceny charges after allegedly stealing 30 packages mailed to homes in the Town of Victor.

According to Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson, on Monday Shelby Gibson, 23, was charged with petit larceny with additional charges possible for alleged package thefts dating back to August of 2018.

The investigation was a collaborative effort between the United States Postal Inspector Service and the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.

Gibson, was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Sheriff Henderson is encouraging anyone who feels they may have been victimized to please contact the sheriff’s office at 585 396-4638.