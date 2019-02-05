The board of directors at Erdman Anthony recently promoted Rob Schiller to senior associate, and Scott Nelson and Jonathan Reid to associate in the Rochester office.

“Rob, Scott and Jon are outstanding contributors to our firm,” said Curt Helman, president and CEO. “All are very skilled individuals who have demonstrated their dedication to their craft and to making our company better. We are very pleased to recognize all three with this well-earned elevation of professional standing within our organization.”

Erdman Anthony is an employee-owned firm that rewards staff members who achieve milestones of professional standing with the opportunity to participate in the ownership of the firm.

Schiller, of Rochester, is a project engineer-lead highway engineer in Erdman Anthony’s transportation core business and has been with the firm since 2013. He has a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University at Buffalo.

Nelson and Reid, both of Rochester, are members of Erdman Anthony’s construction services core business.

Nelson has been with the firm for 13 years and holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from North Carolina State University. Reid has been with the firm for 28 years and has an Associate of Applied Science in civil engineering technology from Monroe Community College.

